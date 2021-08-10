Tricity records 7 Covid cases

Seven new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Tricity on Monday. (Representational Image )

Chandigarh: 6 new cases

The UT reported six new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 61,984. The active cases stood at 27, with the average of positive cases in the last seven days being 3 and the positivity rate Monday being 0.44 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1357.

As part of the Covid vaccination drive, 7488 people also received the jab.

Mohali: 1 new case

One Covid positive case was reported in Gharuan on Monday, taking the total tally to 68,493 with 42 active. No virus-related death was reported. The district has recorded a total of 1,057 deaths due to the infection.

DC Girish Dayalan said four patients were also discharged upon recovery.

Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid case or virus-related death were reported in Panchkula on Monday.

The active case tally was recorded at nine, while the recovery rate has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent. The positivity rate stood at 0.

A total of 40,324 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,650 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus as yet.

The district has conducted 392,843 tests so far, with only 282 samples being collected on Sunday.