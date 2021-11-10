Tricity records 114 dengue cases in 24 hours, no deaths

The Tricity on Tuesday lodged 114 new cases of dengue.

Mohali: 75 cases

As many as 75 more dengue cases were reported in the district Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 3368. No suspected death was reported.

According to the health department, 188 suspected samples were also sent for testing. This month 737 cases were reported while last month’s tally was 2260.

Panchkula: 16 cases

A total of 16 new dengue positive cases (confirmed with Elisa test) along with 14 testing positive with the rapid diagnostic tests were reported in Panchkula on Monday, taking the total number of elisa confirmed cases to 727 today.

The district, as per official figures, claims to have witnessed its first and only dengue death on October 27.

Chandigarh: 23 cases

The total number of confirmed dengue cases reported on Monday in Chandigarh is 23 and the total number of cases in November so far is 218 .ENS