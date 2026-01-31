Tricity braces for rains, thunderstorms on first day of February

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The rains seen in the latter half of January in the Tricity are expected to continue on the first day of February, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall at many places on Sunday, accompanied by the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds.
According to the IMD’s five-day forecast issued on Saturday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsius on January 31. The day temperature was slightly below normal, while the night temperature also dipped compared to the previous day.
The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on February 1, with a thunderstorm and lightning warning in place. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are also likely during the spell.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 9 degrees Celsius.
On February 2, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the region. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with the maximum around 21 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 10 degrees Celsius. From February 3 onwards, weather conditions are expected to turn dry, with mostly clear skies prevailing over the Tricity. Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may fall to 7 degrees Celsius on February 4 and further to around 6 degrees Celsius by February 5, indicating cooler nights.
During the rain spell, winds are expected to shift direction and remain mostly light to moderate.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In the 2nd T20I match between Australia and Pakistan, Cameron Green showed his dissatisfaction with Usman Tariq's bowling action by making a chucking gesture after being dismissed. Despite fielding a strong team, Australia lost the match by 90 runs, with spinners Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan taking most of the wickets.