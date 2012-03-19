Tricity jewellers strike goes on,shops to be closed today

The gold,diamond and silver jewellery houses across the Tricity remained closed today,as a part of a nation-wide strike call given by the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation. The strike will continue on Monday as well and all the 300 stores across Chandigarh,Panchkula and Mohali will remain closed.

Anil Talwar,Co-Chairman FICCI and member of the Governing Board of the jewellery federation said that for now,it has been decided that all jewellery stores will remain closed till Monday. We will meet the Finance Minister on Monday and then decide the further course of action, he said.

The federation is demanding a roll-back in some new provisions in the budget,which say they will have a very negative impact on the sector. Talwar also said that the additional taxes levied on the industry are not practical.

They are opposing the increase in the import duty of gold. Talwar said the duty has been increased from Rs 200 to approximately Rs 1,200 per 10 grams in the last five months. This increases the price of gold for us. The disparity in price of gold internationally and in the local market will increase smuggling of the precious metal, he said.

Talwar added that a major part of the manufacturing cost are the labour charges given to the craftsmen. The FM has announced service tax on the labour charges we pay the craftsmen. This will further increase the cost. In addition to all this is the excise and the cash transaction tax imposed on us, he said. We are already paying Income Tax,VAT,service tax. It is unfair to burden the industry this way,and there must be a roll back, he said.

