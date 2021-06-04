Tricity heaves sigh of relief as Covid fatalities fall to 4; no deaths in Panchkula

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported 4 Covid-related deaths and as many as 364 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. At present, there are 3,994 active cases here, with the most number of active cases in Mohali at 2,243.

MOHALI: 191 fresh cases, 3 new deaths

Mohali on Thursday reported three more Covid-related fatalities, while adding 191 new cases to its tally. So far, the district has witnessed a total of 978 deaths due to the virus.

With Thursday’s addition of 191 new cases, Mohali’s total tally of virus cases touched 67,035, of which 2,243 were active.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 46 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 37 from Dhakoli, 30 from Derabassi, 28 from Kharar, 17 from Ghauan, ten each from Kurali and Boothgarh, seven from Lalru, and six from Banur.

The DC further added that as many as 214 patients had also recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals. A total of 63,814 patients have been discharged so far.

Chandigarh: 1 death,111 new cases

Chandigarh reported 111 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the tally of cases to 60,399. There are 1,135 active cases here at present. The city also reported a Covid-related death, bringing the death toll to 762, as per official figures. A 55-year-old man from Dhanas, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and leprosy, died at GMCH-32 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 226 patients were discharged from various facilities.

In the last 24 hours, 2,775 samples have been tested for Covid-19. In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, a total of 3,65,981 people have been vaccinated in Chandigarh.

Panchkula: 62 new cases, no deaths

As many as 62 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Thursday, with the district officially reporting no new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

While 62 new cases were detected, 64 were added to the district tally owing to the tracing of cases from Wednesday’s count.

A total of 39,768 people have tested positive in the district so far, of which 30,173 hail from Panchkula and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. Meanwhile, 352 have succumbed to the virus here and a total of 29,205 patients have recovered.

The active cases tally, which started rising in March, soared to more than 2,500 on April 23, following which it showed a steady decline– with the number of active cases coming down below the 2,000-mark on May 21 and below 1,000- mark on May 30. It stood at 616 on Thursday. Consistently improving, the recovery rate stood at 96.8 per cent.

The district has conducted 3,40,902 tests so far, with at least 1,296 samples tested on Thursday.