Tricity Covid death toll falls to 14

The Tricity recorded as many as 14 Covid-19 related fatalities on Saturday.

Chandigarh: 5 deaths, 163 cases

The UT reported 163 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 59,740. Five people also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 740.

The active cases stood at 2,466 with 450 patients discharged from various facilities.

A 50-year-old man, a resident of Dhanas, a case of hypertension and an 85-year-old man from Sector 45 a case of diabetes mellitus and acute respiratory distress syndrome expired at PGI.

A 53-year-old man from Sector 44, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension and a 55-year-old man from Sector 38 a case of hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome passed away at Mayo Healthcare, Mohali.

A 60-year-old woman, a resident of Maloya, a case of coronary artery disease and hypertension, expired at GMSH-16.

As per the latest available data, 50,532 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 4,23,716 samples were tested.

The UT has tested 5,02,637 samples as yet. The recovery ratio is 94.1 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 94 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.4 per cent every day. The active ratio is 4.6 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 5 are currently infected.

Vaccination drive

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 75,699 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, the number for 45-60 years is 1,06,156 and the number for 18 plus is 35,578. Till now, as many as 24,559 health care workers and 22,623 frontline workers have received the first dose.

Mohali: 5 deaths, 947 cases

The district on Saturday recorded 5 more deaths due to Covid-19 infection, taking the toll to 947. As many as 233 positive cases were also reported, increasing the total tally to 66,224 with 3,414 active cases. The district also recorded 617 recoveries.

DC Girish Dayalan said 78 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), 35 from Dhakoli, 38 from Derabassi, 36 from Kharar, 17 from Gharuan, 2 from Kurali, 9 from Banur and 10 from Lalru.

The DC added that a total of 61,863 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

Panchkula: 106 new cases, 4 fatalities

Seeing a continuous dip, Panchkula recorded 106 new Covid cases on Saturday along with four fatalities.

A 68-year-old woman, a resident of Raipurrani with diabetes and hypertension; a 67-year-old man, resident of Kalka with no comorbidity, a 54-year-old woman from Sector 17 with no comorbidity; and a 48-year-old man from Sector 9 suffering from Diabetes, hypertension and heart disease succumbed to Covid.

Of the 106 who tested positive, 71 were added to the district tally. The active case tally stood at 1,004, while the recovery rate stood at 95.5 per cent with as many as 28,508 people recovered as yet.

The positivity rate also went down to 5 per cent on Saturday. A total of 39,417 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 29,853 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 341 have succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 335,100 tests so far, with at least 1400 samples being taken on Friday.