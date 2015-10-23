Tricity celebrates victory of good over evil

WITH EFFIGIES as tall as 92-foot being burnt down to the ground, the city celebrated the victory of good over evil with religious fervour on Thursday.

Colours of red, yellow and blue could be seen all across the city as streets were lit up and colourful processions were taken out through the city.

In the spirit of Dussehra, gigantic effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran were burnt at around 30 major locations across the city.

The biggest show was put up by the Sanatan Dharam Dussehra Committee in Sector 46, where Governor of Punjab and Haryana and UT Administrator Kaptan Singh Solanki was invited as the chief guest. An air show was also held. Pamphlets on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Andolan were distributed and the audience pledged to stop discrimination against the girl child. Formation of Ravan’s Lanka was a major attraction at the event, which was attended by about one lakh people.

A spectacular show was put up at the parade ground in Sector 17 where UT Adviser Vijay Kumar Dev was the chief guest. MP Kirron Kher along with Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal attended the Dussehra celebrations organised in Sector 32 by Shree Ramleela Committee. At several places across the city, massive screens were also put up for live telecast of the entire celebrations.

Residents of Sector 5, Panchkula, pledged to protect the girl child as a 55-foot tall electronically controlled effigy of Ravan went up in flames. A massive show was put up in Sector 21, Panchkula. At several locations in the city, young children also got together to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Children of Swastik Vihar, Jayshree Towers, Sector 5, celebrated Dussehra by burning a self-created effigy of Ravan.

“We collected funds from all the society residents, and with the help of the society watchman, made the effigy on our own,” said Ritvik Bansal, a resident of Swastik Vihar.

The festival was celebrated with great fervour in Mohali as well. Ravan’s 80-foot effigy, which was the tallest in the district, was burnt at Phase VIII Dussehra ground. Several Dussehra committees also spread message against social evils such as female foeticide and corruption.

Deputy Commissioner Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, who was the chief guest at Phase VIII, urged the people to wage a war against drugs and social evils in society.

The 80-foot effigy of Ravana, the tallest in the district, was the centre of attraction in Mohali. The effigy was burnt around 6 pm at Phase VIII Dussehra ground. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.

Besides Mohali, Dussehra was also celebrated at Kurali, Kharar, Lalru, Derabassi and Zirakpur.

