Tricity adds 357 cases, Mohali has maximum active cases

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity on Wednesday saw a total of 357 new Covid cases being recorded in the past 24 hours, while adding 14 new virus-related fatalities. The number of active cases in the three cities stood at 4204, more than half of which were in Mohali

Chandigarh: 134 fresh cases, 3 new deaths

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 134 new cases (under both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of cases in the district to 60288 cases. The total number of active cases stood at 1251, while three new deaths were added in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 761 on June 2. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 2830, with as many as 361 patients recovering from the virus and being discharged from various facilities.

The three new deaths recorded on Wednesday included a 72-year-old female, a resident of Sector 23, who had severe acute respiratory distress syndrome and Type-2 diabetes mellitus, who expired at Fortis Hospital, a 44-year-old female, a resident of Sector 49, suffering from Type-2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, who breathed her last at GMCH-32, and a 48-year-old female from Manimajra, who had Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, passing away at GMCH-32.

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, a total of 360484 people received their jabs in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Mohali: 153 fresh cases, 8 new deaths

Eight more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday, even as Mohali reported 153 new cases in the last 24 hours. Mohali’s total tally of fatalities due to Covid-19 has surged to 975 as of Wednesday. So far, a total of 66,844 had tested positive for the virus, of which 2263 were active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 51 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 27 from Kharar, 24 from Derabassi, 14 each from Dhakoli and Gharuan, seven from Kurali, six each from Banur and Boothgarh and four from Lalru.

The DC further stated that at least 441 patients had recovered from the virus and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals.

Panchkula: 70 fresh cases, 3 new deaths

A total of 70 new cases surfaced in Panchkula on Wednesday with the district officially reporting three new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. No healthcare worker, however, tested positive on Wednesday.

A 45-year-old man, resident of Kharak Mangoli with no comorbidity, a 77-year-old man, resident of sector 9, with diabetes and hypertension and a 38-year-old woman, resident of sector 26 with no comorbidities succumbed to the disease on Wednesday.

Of the 70 who tested positive on Wednesday, 50 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 29,067 have also recovered from the virus.

The active case tally, which started rising in March, had soared above the 2500-mark on April 23. But it then started showing a steady decline coming below the 2000-mark on May 21 and below the 1000- mark on May 30. The number stood at 690 as of Wednesday. The recovery rate of the district was pegged at 96.5 per cent.

A total of 39,706 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,109 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 352 have succumbed to the virus so far.

The district has conducted 339,606 tests so far, with at least 1497 samples being taken on Tuesday.