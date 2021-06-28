Tricity: 1 death, 33 Covid cases

In the last 24 hours, 1,363 samples were tested for the virus, while 37 patients were deemed recovered. (Express Photo)

The Tricity reported one Covid-related death and 33 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Chandigarh: 15 new cases

Chandigarh reported 15 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 61,624. There are 203 active cases at present. No Covid-related deaths were reported during the day. However, 807 people have succumbed to the disease till now. In the last 24 hours, 1,363 samples were tested for the virus, while 37 patients were deemed recovered. As many as 5,243 people also got vaccinated on Sunday.

Mohali: 14 new cases

The district reported 14 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, increasing the tally of cases to 68,193. No Covid-related death was reported during the day. However, a total of 1,046 deaths have been reported in Mohali so far.

The district also reported 37 recoveries, bringing down the number of active cases to 280.

DC said that a total of 66,867 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Panchkula: 4 cases, 1 death

A total of four new Covid positive cases and one death were reported in Panchkula on Sunday.

A 49-year-old man, resident of MDC 4, who had no comorbidities, succumbed to the virus.

As many as 30,131 people have recovered from the virus. The active cases tally stood at 71 on Sunday. A total of 40,237 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,576 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 374 people in total have succumbed to the virus. The district has conducted 3,61,892 tests so far.