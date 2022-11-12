scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Tributes pour in on 27th Martyrdom Day of Captain Rohit Kaushal

A park — Shaheed Captain Rohit Kaushal Park Jalauli — was also thrown open to the public, besides a blood donation camp being organised during the day.

The government of Haryana and the parents of the martyr have jointly set up the jalauli memorial to immortalise the memory of Captain Kaushal's supreme sacrifice.

The 27th Martyrdom Day of Captain Rohit Kaushal, was observed at his memorial in Jalauli on the Panchkula-Barwala Road on Friday, with Haryana Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, leading the list of dignitaries who paid tribute to the martyr.

Captain Rohit had laid down his life while fighting insurgency on November 11, 1995, in Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir.

On Friday, apart from Gupta, the others who paid tributes to the fallen Captain were Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, and municipal commissioner Virender Lather, among others. A number of Army officers and jawans were also present on Friday at the memorial and paid floral tributes to Captain Kaushal.

A park — Shaheed Captain Rohit Kaushal Park Jalauli — was also thrown open to the public, besides a blood donation camp being organised during the day.

Captain Rohit Kaushal, was born on August 5, 1968, at Ambala Cantonment and was the only son of Veena Sharma and SS Kaushal. The family hails from Jalauli village, in Panchkula district.

The Government of India had honoured Captain Kaushal posthumously with the Sena Medal for outstanding example of leadership, courage and dedication in making the supreme sacrifice of his life for the nation.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 07:10:38 am
