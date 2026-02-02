Tributes paid to IAS M L Verma who killed in 1992 terror attack

Verma’s younger brother Sanjeev Verma, also an IAS officer and Ambala Divisional Commissioner, said the main function was held at their village Lalhari Kalan in Yamunanagar.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPanchkulaFeb 2, 2026 07:09 AM IST
Tributes paid to former Haryana IAS officer M L Verma on his 34th death anniversary at his native village in Yamunanagar.Tributes paid to former Haryana IAS officer M L Verma on his 34th death anniversary at his native village in Yamunanagar.
Make us preferred source on Google

Several functions were organised on Sunday to pay homage to former Haryana IAS officer M L Verma on the occasion of his 34th death anniversary. Verma, along with his wife, two sons, his driver and a gunman was killed in a terrorist attack on February 1, 1992.

Verma’s younger brother Sanjeev Verma, also an IAS officer and Ambala Divisional Commissioner, said the main function was held at their village Lalhari Kalan in Yamunanagar.

Similar commemorative gatherings were also held in Kurukshetra, Jind, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

In 1992, M L Verma was serving as the additional principal secretary to then chief minister Bhajan Lal. M L Verma was responsible for presenting Haryana’s position on crucial issues, including matters related to Chandigarh and the construction of the SYL canal.

In 1992, terrorists opened fire on his car while he was travelling with his family to Lalhari Kalan.

Since that year, functions have been held annually to remember Verma’s contribution as an administrator.

Several memorials have been built at Lalhari Kalan, Chhachhrauli in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal, ensuring that his service and sacrifice is honoured across the state.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks as market slumps 2%
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement