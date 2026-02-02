Tributes paid to IAS M L Verma who killed in 1992 terror attack

Tributes paid to former Haryana IAS officer M L Verma on his 34th death anniversary at his native village in Yamunanagar.

Several functions were organised on Sunday to pay homage to former Haryana IAS officer M L Verma on the occasion of his 34th death anniversary. Verma, along with his wife, two sons, his driver and a gunman was killed in a terrorist attack on February 1, 1992.

Verma’s younger brother Sanjeev Verma, also an IAS officer and Ambala Divisional Commissioner, said the main function was held at their village Lalhari Kalan in Yamunanagar.

Similar commemorative gatherings were also held in Kurukshetra, Jind, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

In 1992, M L Verma was serving as the additional principal secretary to then chief minister Bhajan Lal. M L Verma was responsible for presenting Haryana’s position on crucial issues, including matters related to Chandigarh and the construction of the SYL canal.