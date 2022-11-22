Tribune Flyover: Senior advocate ML Sarin seeks to become intervener in case

A senior advocate of Punjab and Haryana High Court, ML Sarin, has filed an application in court volunteering to be the intervener in the case concerning the construction of the Tribune Flyover.

The High Court is hearing a petition filed by NGO, The Run Club, against the UT Administration, in which the proposal to cut trees for the project has been challenged.

The 1.6km long flyover is to be built from near GMCH-32 roundabout up to the railway overbridge on Dakshin Marg, after passing over Tribune Chowk. On March 3, 2019, the then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had laid the foundation stone of the Rs184 crore project that was being touted as a solution to traffic mess that is witnessed in the vicinity of Tribune Chowk. Around 1.43 lakh vehicles cross the rotaries on Dakshin Marg and Purv Marg near Tribune Chowk on a daily basis. The UT forest department had approved the felling of 472 trees, out of which 143 were to be uprooted.

The HC in November 2019 had stayed the uprooting and cutting of trees for the project. In the application, moved by ML Sarin before the HC on Monday, it has been contended that in response to the order of the HC passed in November 2019, the Chandigarh Administration issued a public notice inviting objections and suggestions to the Tribune flyover. In response to the public notice, the applicant filed objections on December 23, 2019 as well as attended a public hearing.

The application read, “The applicant is a resident of Chandigarh since January 1, 1995, and is greatly concerned with the quality of air and life generally and is opposed to the construction of the Tribune flyover for reasons given in the objections. In the interest of justice, the applicant may be permitted to intervene in the writ petition and be allowed to substantiate the objections raised by him at the time of hearing”.