Tribal body to Himachal Pradesh government: Expedite FRA cases resolution

Earlier, the Commission interacted with the youth from the tribal areas seeking their views on issues related to the development of tribal society, education, employment and social empowerment.

A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) from Delhi on Wednesday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to expedite the resolution of cases under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in tribal areas. This is to be done so that eligible individuals can promptly receive the benefits entitled to them under the Act, the tribal body team said.

The Chairman and members of the Commission, currently on a two-day visit to Shimla, held a review meeting with senior officials from various departments of the state government to discuss the challenges faced by tribal areas and solutions to problems.

Presiding over the meeting, the Chairman of the Commission, Antar Singh Arya, said that despite difficult geographical conditions, Himachal was performing well in the sphere of tribal development. He also expressed satisfaction over the significant progress made in key sectors such as education, healthcare, road construction, electricity and drinking water supply in tribal areas.