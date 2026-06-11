Tribal body to Himachal Pradesh government: Expedite FRA cases resolution

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) from Delhi on Wednesday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to expedite the resolution of cases under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in tribal areas. This is to be done so that eligible individuals can promptly receive the benefits entitled to them under the Act, the tribal body team said.
The Chairman and members of the Commission, currently on a two-day visit to Shimla, held a review meeting with senior officials from various departments of the state government to discuss the challenges faced by tribal areas and solutions to problems.
Presiding over the meeting, the Chairman of the Commission, Antar Singh Arya, said that despite difficult geographical conditions, Himachal was performing well in the sphere of tribal development. He also expressed satisfaction over the significant progress made in key sectors such as education, healthcare, road construction, electricity and drinking water supply in tribal areas.
The Chairperson directed the state to expedite the resolution of cases under the FRA so that eligible individuals could promptly receive the benefits entitled to them under the Act. Unlike in many other states, no cases of Sickle Cell Anaemia were reported in the tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, he said. After a detailed review of the work undertaken by various departments, he issued necessary directives aimed at providing even better facilities to the people in tribal areas.
The members of the Commission, Nirupam Chakma and Asha Lakra, also offered valuable suggestions and instructions.
Earlier, the Commission interacted with the youth from the tribal areas seeking their views on issues related to the development of tribal society, education, employment and social empowerment.
Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma conducted the proceedings of the meeting.
Joint Secretary, NCST Amit Nirmaj, Directors Purendu Kant and P Kalyan Reddy, along with secretaries and heads of various state government departments, attended the meeting.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram