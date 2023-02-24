Trials of hydraulic coaches fail on Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge

IN A major setback to the Northern Railway, the multiple trials of ambitious Diesel Hydraulic Multiple Unit (DHMU) coaches, which were hired to run on the UNESCO-protected 90-km-long Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge, failed on Thursday.

The three coaches with six self-propelled engines were sent back to the private company, M/s San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd in Bangalore, to find out the fault in the coaches. At least four trials of the DHMU were conducted from the Kalka railway station in the last one week. Sources said in all these trials, three DHMU coaches hardly managed to cover a distance of more than 100 metres to 500 metres.

A railway officer requesting anonymity said, “Apparently, due to some technical snag, the six self-propelled engines failed to coordinate with each other. We observed during the trial, the load was being borne by only one or two engines while other engines were not picking the load of the coaches. A team of experts from the Bangalore-based company, which provided the DHMU coaches, was also monitoring trial along with experts from Indian Railways.”

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, said, “The trial of DHMU coaches failed. The coaches are being sent back to M/s San Engineering and Locomotive Co Ltd in Bangalore to find out the faults and improve the mechanism. We are expecting fresh trial of DHMU in the next one-and-a-half month.”

It is for the first time when the Northern Railway has decided to run DHMU rail coach car on Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway track increasing the coach’s capacity five times more to carry the passengers and without using the diesel engine. Currently, only diesel engine-operated rail coach car, which has a capacity of only 15 passengers, being run on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge. The coach only runs at special occasion and there is always shortage of tickets.

Advantages of DHMU

According to the railway officials, DHMU is eco-friendly as it requires very less diesel than the diesel-operated engine. Three coaches are full airconditioned. As the coaches are self-propelled, it requires less repair than the diesel engine. The capacity of current used rail coach car is merely 15 passengers while at least 61 passengers can travel one time in three DHMU coaches.