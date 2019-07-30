Trial yet to begin in Bitcoin MLM scam, Chandigarh court seeks reasons for 9-month delay in producing accused

THE TRIAL in the alleged multi-crore Bitcoin MLM (Multi-Level Marketing) scam case has not begun because two of the accused have not been produced in court for nine months. The Chandigarh district court has issued summons to the in-charge of summoning staff of Chandigarh Police for not returning production warrants of the two accused.

Advertising

The summons was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Abhishek Phutela. The two accused, Pankaj Adlakh and Vivek Bhardwaj, have not been produced in court for nine months. “Production warrants of accused Pankaj Adlakh and Vivek Bhardwaj not been returned. Notice to the in-charge Summons Staff, Chandigarh, be issued for August 1 to explain reasons for not returning the production warrants of accused. Fresh production warrants of accused Pankaj Adlakh and Vivek Bhardwaj be again issued for August 1,” read the order.

On May 10 as well, the court had issued a notice to the Superintendent of Central Jail, Tihar, New Delhi, to appear in person to explain the reasons for not producing the two accused. However, on May 24, Central Jail officials had explained to the court that the accused had been shifted to Pune jail.

There are in total six accused in the case, including Amit Bharadwaj, his brother Vivek Bhardwaj, Pankaj Adhlakh, Hemant Bhope, Sanchit Alagh and Rajesh Kumar Bardia. Among the six, charges have been framed against Sanchit Alagh and Rajesh Bardia, who are out on bail at present. Hemant Bhope is in jail at Chandigarh. The appearance of Amit Bhardwaj, kingpin of the case, was exempted by the Supreme Court in January. The trial proceedings will begin after the charges are framed against the remaining four accused.

Advertising

The Chandigarh Police has filed chargesheet against the six under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) 409.34.109, 201, 204, 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 66 (Computer related offences) of the IT Act and also under section sections 3,4,5 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Act.

The Cyber Crime Cell had registered the FIR on May 7, 2018 and the accused were arrested from Delhi. As per the chargesheet, Sanchit and Rajesh Bardia are the agents of Amit Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Gain Bitcoin, GB Minors and GB 21 firms through which he lured investors.

Amit Bhardwaj and Vivek Bhardwaj allegedly did not accept money directly from the investors and had appointed some agents through whom they transferred the money in their accounts, which they later invested in Bitcoins. The Chandigarh Police had learnt that around Rs 42 lakh of two out of three complainants was invested by Sanchit and Rajesh Bardia in three companies of Amit Bhardwaj.

Amit Bhardwaj is the mastermind of the scam, who, along with his brother, Vivek Bhardwaj, was arrested by the Pune Police from IGI Airport. Amit Bharadwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Pankaj Adhlakh and Hemant Bhope were later brought to Chandigarh.