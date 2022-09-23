Trial of ‘smart parking’ begins at multi-level parking on pilot basis

The municipal corporation has begun “smart parking” trial on a pilot basis at the multi-level parking lot in Sector 17. The trial is being done so as to implement and replicate the system in all the parking lots of Chandigarh.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said that the aim is to provide hassle-free systematic smart card-based parking to people of the city.

“As of now we have done it on a pilot basis at the multi-level parking and then will accordingly replicate the same at all other parking lots of the city,” Pal told The Indian Express.

The mechanism of ticket generation will be like the one at Elante mall. The payment of parking charges according to the time taken is done at the exit only.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that at the multi-level parking lot, charges are being collected through POS machines. Here, one can pay through Google Pay or Paytm or pay through his card as well. Arrow markings have been made at entry and exit points in paint.

“Also, boom barrier and tickets dispenser, computer, controller, display screen have been provided/repaired and are working properly. Uniform has also been provided to all the workers,” she said.

For the multi-level, in a first, walkie-talkies have also been provided for proper coordination between duty persons at different levels.

Meanwhile, it was also informed that the tender for road marking, reflective paint and signage is under process and the system for RFID identification of vehicles will be installed along with other parkings in the city.

New tender in November

The new tender will be floated for smart parking in November where the contractor will have to make sure that all such facilities going on a pilot basis at the multilevel are provided at all other parking lots of the city. There are 89 parking lots.

The contract of the present contractor expires soon.

Parking management at Sector 35 and 22

The UT Adviser has also directed SSP (traffic) Manisha Chaudhary to begin parking management on a pilot basis in sectors 35 and 22.

As per the parking policy which is being drafted, common grounds will be searched where parking of vehicles would be allowed while those on roads will be towed away.

The Adviser has asked the SSP (traffic) to hold a meeting with the residents’ welfare associations of the said sectors for the same.

At present, vehicles by house owners are parked on roads itself, leading to traffic congestion