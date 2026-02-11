Trial court judge named as witness, harassment case against Haryana ex-minister Sandeep Singh transferred

The case was being heard by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rahul Garg and a hearing was fixed for January 31.

A Chandigarh court has allowed a woman athlete’s application for transfer of the sexual harassment case against former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh to a different judge. The athlete argued that the presiding judge was also a witness in the matter, raising concerns over impartiality. She further alleged that the trial court failed to provide her with a complete copy of the challan.

The Chandigarh Police had on December 31, 2022, lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint from the woman coach.

The case was being heard by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rahul Garg and a hearing was fixed for January 31. However, two days before that, on January 29, the woman coach through her counsel Sameer Sethi moved an application in the court of the Chandigarh District and Sessions Judge, HS Grewal, for transfer of the sexual harassment case to a different court.