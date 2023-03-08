Trespassing on advocate’s house by Haryana cops: FIR to be probed by Punjab Police SIT

The FIR registered in connection with the alleged trespassing on the house of a lawyer at Nayagaon (Mohali) by three officers of Haryana Police will be probed by the Punjab Police SIT. The information was shared with the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the counsel for Punjab government during the resumed hearing of the complaint by Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta.

Three Haryana policemen – Sub-Inspector (S-I) Manjeet Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Mahesh and Nancy – were booked by Nayagaon police station officials under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The three were booked on the complaint of Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, a practising lawyer in the high court.

On August 23, 2022, he had filed a case in the high court for a runaway couple (from Haryana) requesting police protection for them. Sarvesh Kumar Gupta had alleged in his police complaint that the accused had entered his house at Nayagaon forcibly on the evening of August 23 and threatened his wife that they would implicate them (he and his wife) in false cases. The Haryana cops had trespassed on the advocate’s house in connection with the runaway couple case.

During the resumed proceedings of the case on February 15, the counsel appearing for the Punjab government, on instructions from Jatinder Pal Singh, DSP (crime against women), Mohali, submitted that an offence under Section 452 of IPC has been added during the course of investigation and the probe has been handed over to the SIT, which is headed by Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Superintendent of Police. He had assured the court that the matter will be investigated fairly and in accordance with law.

The high court was told that a departmental action has already been initiated by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and a detailed enquiry report has already been filed by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, along with her affidavit dated October 11, 2022. It has been found that the allegations levelled by Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta against P/SI Manjit, ASI Mahesh and L/ASI Nancy had not been proved during the course of inquiry against the said officials.

A bench of Justice N S Shekhawat on the matter held, “In view of the above, Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, Advocate or any other aggrieved person is at liberty to challenge the said enquiry proceedings/conclusions, in accordance with law.”

The high court said, “The SIT headed by Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, IPS, shall investigate the case FIR No.73 dated 01.09.2022 without being influenced by the findings recorded by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, in the departmental enquiry and the SIT shall proceed on the material collected by them during the course of investigation only.”