Trendspotting: A class apart

One of the many realities that COVID-19 has unveiled is the way we use the internet and how it has bridged the gap between virtual and classroom learning. Previously, online learning had little scope of interaction, but with technically enhanced features of communication, virtual classrooms are becoming more effective and popular. With schools gradually accepting this as a new norm for the time being, teachers reinventing their teaching styles, parents giving in to the extended screen time, students are embracing the ‘new school.’

Richa Kohli’s three children are attending virtual classrooms these days and the mother admits that while teachers, study material and students are all ‘real, what’s missing is human interaction and a space for sharing.

“Virtual learning is excellent for introverts, but can affect the confidence of an extrovert who learns by interacting with teachers and the peer group. Long hours in front of the screen can be exhausting and connectivity issues are a practical hazard. One benefit is that children learn at their own pace, though online classes can’t help with social skills. The children miss interacting with their friends and teachers and we are really looking forward to them going back to school.”

That’s a sentiment many parents would share. We were barely recovering from coaching centres stealing the high school hours, when the pandemic took away the new sessions and all the excitement associated with a new start. In these times, the computer has emerged as a knight in shining armour for both academicians and learners.

Payal Bedi, who is teaching in one of the leading schools of Chandigarh says, “What we all miss is the human touch. There’s a lack of positivity in this kind of an environment, as teachers don’t know their students and can’t bond with them. This pandemic will leave us valuing these things more.”

Online learning has its own advantages, but it can never match traditional classroom approach in certain areas. Virtual learning may be practical for adult students, who have to take care of their expenses along with school, but for young minds, there can be no other alternative to classroom learning.

Archana, a counsellor with a school in Mohali says, “The real world teaches a lot more than mere academics to a young mind and this knowledge is necessary for the future. The solution is to make the best of both the systems, work towards a seamless blend that will lead to both internal and external growth and help you make the best of the given situation.”

Even though there is more freedom with virtual learning and one can learn at one’s own time and pace, the absence of a deadline or schedule can be detrimental to the learning process. Shikha Gupta, a student of Class XII admits that these are stressful time for students. “We get extra homework, teachers are running through the syllabus, there is no platform for discussions and above all we miss the school environment and friends.”

Who would have thought that the much-awaited holidays will linger to a point of no return to normalcy and the routine that we often complain about, would be missed so much? Janat Kohli, a Class IX student has another perspective, “I prefer going to school as I am calm, composed and more focused. I have a lot of distractions from my siblings and when a few students don’t follow the online protocol, it creates a gap in learning.”

No matter how advanced or smart a computer program or a product is, it can never come close to the knowledge and life experience a teacher brings to a class. Several researches have proved that the best technology is no substitute for an effective teacher, who leads, guides, facilitates and mentors a student towards a brighter future. The bond between a teacher and student can create a perfect learning environment and the virtual classroom even though effective in sharing information, still seems to be far from the guru-shishya legacy. Here’s one place where social and physical distancing is debatable.

