Tree Plantation Day: Special children plant trees in Chandigarh

Children planting trees at their homes. Children planting trees at their homes.

‘One of the best gifts we can give future generations are trees’, with this adage in mind, SOREM, a rehabilitation and therapeutic centre for special children and adults with autism, CP and ID, celebrated tree plantation day on Friday.

The special children were motivated to plant a small plant in a pot or in their garden, and send their pictures while planting them. The children were also explained the need for planting a tree to keep the environment healthy. The parents of the children later submitted the videos and photographs to the school.

All the children were given an e-certificate of participation. The school officials said, the exuberance and excitement of the participating children was overwhelming.

