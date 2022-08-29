scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Tree falls near school; no damage or loss of life

Officials of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that the tree seemed over 50 years old and they will be assessing as to what led to the damage of the tree which resulted in its fall.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe uprooted tree in Sector 7, Chandigarh, Sunday. Express

A fully grown tree fell near a school in Sector 7 here Sunday. The keekar tree fell on the road connecting KBDAV school. No damage or loss of life was reported as it being Sunday the institutes alongside the road were closed.

Officials of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that the tree seemed over 50 years old and they will be assessing as to what led to the damage of the tree which resulted in its fall.

“There have been two-three instances wherein such trees bear the rain and thunderstorms but fall on a bright sunny day without any such trigger. It seems damage was already caused to the tree. We will be assessing the same,” said a senior official of the horticulture wing of the civic body. A report has been sought regarding the incident.

Already, in the Sector 9 incident where a huge heritage tree fell claiming the life of a student and injuring many, responsibility has not been fixed yet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
More from Chandigarh

“It will be around two months in the Carmel school incident and the fixing of responsibility has not yet happened. It is lost in the process of making committees and other face-saving exercises. After initial action, all the functionaries revert to the old tradition of procrastination,” said R K Garg, president of Second Innings Association.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:56:22 am
Next Story

JEE Advanced: UT aspirants find maths time-consuming

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement