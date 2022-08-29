Tree falls near school; no damage or loss of life

A fully grown tree fell near a school in Sector 7 here Sunday. The keekar tree fell on the road connecting KBDAV school. No damage or loss of life was reported as it being Sunday the institutes alongside the road were closed.

Officials of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that the tree seemed over 50 years old and they will be assessing as to what led to the damage of the tree which resulted in its fall.

“There have been two-three instances wherein such trees bear the rain and thunderstorms but fall on a bright sunny day without any such trigger. It seems damage was already caused to the tree. We will be assessing the same,” said a senior official of the horticulture wing of the civic body. A report has been sought regarding the incident.

Already, in the Sector 9 incident where a huge heritage tree fell claiming the life of a student and injuring many, responsibility has not been fixed yet.

“It will be around two months in the Carmel school incident and the fixing of responsibility has not yet happened. It is lost in the process of making committees and other face-saving exercises. After initial action, all the functionaries revert to the old tradition of procrastination,” said R K Garg, president of Second Innings Association.