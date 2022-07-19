Tree collapses on moving car in Chandigarh, vehicle occupants have a narrow escape

July 19, 2022 11:18:58 pm
A tree fell on a moving car in Chandigarh on Tuesday, with occupants of the vehicle, including two school children, narrowly escaping injuries. Tuesday’s tree collapse comes 11 days after a 250-year-old heritage tree had collapsed inside Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, killing a 16-year-old student and injuring several others.
As per details, a local resident, Saurabh Kansal, was on his way to drop his children to school on Tuesday morning when the tree suddenly collapsed on the vehicle at the sector 24-25-37-38. Though, Kansal’s car was damaged in the incident, all the occupants of the vehicle escaped unhurt.
Kansal later tweeted to the Chandigarh Administration about the incident stating that the incident had taken place at around 7.50 am. He also said that after the tree fell his car was damaged and stuck in the middle of the road.
The tweet also stated that Kansal’s children were left shaken by the incident and that the health of trees should be monitored.
Heerakshi, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, was crushed to death and several others injured after a 250-year-old heritage peepal tree fell inside the school complex on July 8.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Joe Biden to announce executive orders on climate: Sources
Strong lessons from Lanka crisis, says govt, brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
ED summons Sanjay Raut again
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
Sundar dazzles on County debut with 4 for 69
Pune sees rise in dengue, 50 cases confirmed in 2 weeks
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute
Gajar halwa, til gud and more – city’s firm’s ice creams set to melt Middle East
Pune: Discharge from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river stopped
8 rallies for Agnipath scheme to be held from August
Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage