Tree collapses on moving car in Chandigarh, vehicle occupants have a narrow escape

A tree fell on a moving car in Chandigarh on Tuesday, with occupants of the vehicle, including two school children, narrowly escaping injuries. Tuesday’s tree collapse comes 11 days after a 250-year-old heritage tree had collapsed inside Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, killing a 16-year-old student and injuring several others.

As per details, a local resident, Saurabh Kansal, was on his way to drop his children to school on Tuesday morning when the tree suddenly collapsed on the vehicle at the sector 24-25-37-38. Though, Kansal’s car was damaged in the incident, all the occupants of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Kansal later tweeted to the Chandigarh Administration about the incident stating that the incident had taken place at around 7.50 am. He also said that after the tree fell his car was damaged and stuck in the middle of the road.

The tweet also stated that Kansal’s children were left shaken by the incident and that the health of trees should be monitored.

Heerakshi, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, was crushed to death and several others injured after a 250-year-old heritage peepal tree fell inside the school complex on July 8.