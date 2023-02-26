Treats from the street: Chandigarh food hub in Sector 9 offers unique flavours and culinary experiences

Written by Moumita Tarafdar & Om Thakur

Sector 9C in Chandigarh is a hub of activity and a popular destination for food lovers, and its street food hub is no exception. The area is home to a wide range of street food stalls and vendors, each offering its own unique flavors and culinary experiences. The shops in the area are open from 11 AM to 11 PM, providing ample time for visitors to sample the delicious offerings.

One of the standout stalls in the area is Saladisth, owned by Himanshu. According to Himanshu, Saladisth is unique as it offers a range of fresh and healthy food options, making it an ideal destination for those looking to plan their diet routine. As a dietician, Himanshu is well equipped to provide advice and guidance on healthy eating, and this, combined with the fresh ingredients used in Saladisth’s dishes, makes it a popular destination for health-conscious food lovers.

Whether you’re in the mood for a healthy meal, Sector 9C in Chandigarh is a must visit food hub, a classic North Indian dish, or a hearty non-vegetarian meal, you’re sure to find something to suit your taste buds at this street food hub. (Express) Whether you’re in the mood for a healthy meal, Sector 9C in Chandigarh is a must visit food hub, a classic North Indian dish, or a hearty non-vegetarian meal, you’re sure to find something to suit your taste buds at this street food hub. (Express)

Another popular stall in the area is Brothers Amritsari Kulcha, owned by Rohit Chadda. According to Rohit, Brothers Amritsari Kulcha is one of the oldest and most popular stalls in the area, and its customers are mostly from Punjab. The shop is renowned for its delicious and authentic Amritsari kulchas, a type of flatbread that is a staple of Punjabi cuisine. These kulchas are made using traditional methods and are served hot and fresh, making them a popular choice for visitors to the street food hub.

In addition to Saladisth and Brothers Amritsari Kulcha, the street food hub in sector 9C also boasts three other popular stalls: Nagpal Chole Bhature, Sran Dasi Ghee Meat & Khokha.

Mr. Shivneel Bhatti, owner of Delhi Ke Mashoor Nagpal Chole Bhature Paneer Wale says that the main franchise is based in Delhi and there are several outlets in Jalandhar (Punjab), Gurgaon, UP & Faridabad.As for Mr.Bhatti It was after the COVID-19 pandemic that the stall in Chandigarh started to attract more visitors. The shop is known for its delicious chole bhature paneer wale, a popular North Indian dish that consists of spiced chickpeas served with deep-fried bread.

Mr. Shivneel Bhatti, owner of Delhi Ke Mashoor Nagpal Chole Bhature Paneer Wale says that the main franchise is based in Delhi and there are several outlets in Jalandhar (Punjab), Gurgaon, UP & Faridabad. (Express) Mr. Shivneel Bhatti, owner of Delhi Ke Mashoor Nagpal Chole Bhature Paneer Wale says that the main franchise is based in Delhi and there are several outlets in Jalandhar (Punjab), Gurgaon, UP & Faridabad. (Express)

Inder Singh Pal owner of Sran Desi Ghee Meat, on the other hand says it is the perfect destination for non-vegetarian food lovers. The dishes offered by the stall are cooked with traditional Indian spices and are characterized by their rich and aromatic flavors. The use of desi ghee (clarified butter) in the cooking process imparts a unique richness and depth of flavor to the meat dishes, making them a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Indian cuisine.

Advertisement

Khokha run by Mr. Jamid have been happily serving for more then seven years making it one among the oldest shop in the area. Some of their specialties are Chai, Gurchai, Truck Chai, Dhood Patti in Kulhad, Momos (Veg/ Chicken/Mutton), Kathi Rolls (Egg/Paneer/Chicken/Mutton Keema) items starting at Rs 60 – Rs 150, Extra egg at Rs 25 and Fried momos at extra Rs 25. They also serve Thalis (Paneer/ Egg/ Chicken) at Rs 110/130/150 . Thali contains Rajma/ White Chana , Paneer/Egg/Chicken with three Tawa Roti , Salad & Raita.

Whether you’re in the mood for a healthy meal, Sector 9C in Chandigarh is a must visit food hub, a classic North Indian dish, or a hearty non-vegetarian meal, you’re sure to find something to suit your taste buds at this street food hub. So be sure to visit during lunch hour and experience the full range of sights, sounds, and flavors of this vibrant destination, and sample the delicious offerings at Nagpal Chole Bhature, Desi Ghee Meat, Saladisth, and Brothers Amritsari Kulcha.