Treat all animals at farm itself: GADVASU advisory

In an advisory issued by Punjab state vet varsity Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, experts said that lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a viral disease caused by Capripox virus.

It is transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks. The disease was endemic in Africa, but in the last two-three years, after entrapping the southern states of India, an outbreak/ epidemic of LSD has spread to Punjab and other states of northern India. The disease occurs mostly in cows and somewhat less in

buffaloes.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD, Veterinary Medicine, GADVASU, said that the disease is characterised initially by fever followed by development of cutaneous nodules (2-5 cm) all over the body. In some animals, lesions may involve mouth, pharynx and respiratory tract, and may cause pneumonia, enlarged lymph nodes, edema of limbs or brisket region. Many infected animals usually recover but there is a reduction in milk yield in lactating cows for several weeks. The morbidity rate is usually upto 50% and mortality rate is usually around 1-5%.

Dr Ashwani shared tips about treatment and said that many of the affected animals can be managed/ cured with commercially available antipyretics like vetalgin, meloxicam, ketoprofen etc. Application of antiseptic ointment with fly-repellent properties may be applied over the skin.

Affected animals should be treated at the farm itself; they should not be transported to hospitals or polyclinics, as high fever/ hyperthermia often develops due to high environmental temperature and humidity. He also described prevention measures.