Travel, mythology and heritage dominate discussion on the last day of Literati

The last day of the 10th edition of Literati began with a session on travel writing, with South African writer of Indian origin, Aman Singh Maharaj, and travel writer Neelesh Kulkarni, in conversation with Niharika Bhuwania, who unveiled numerous unknown places in the country that one would like to explore.

Aman Singh talked about the fictional journey that the protagonist undertakes in his book, ‘A Dalliance with Destiny’, while Neelesh shared the enchantment of visiting an unknown place with its ruins and forgotten civilizations.

Dr Sumita Misra, poet and bureaucrat interacted with the writer, behaviorial scientist, author, poet, and quiz master, Chander Shekhar Verma, and they explored the nuances of writing in the session, ‘Dil Ki Kalam Se’.

Actor Divya Dutta, the author of two books, the latest being, ‘Stars in My Sky’, was in conversation with Saguna Jain and Divya about all those stars who are featured in this book, and how they helped her journey in this highly competitive industry.

Abhayanand, a 1977 batch IPS officer, who retired as DGP Bihar, was in conversation with Manraj Grewal, Resident Editor, The Indian Express, Chandigarh, in a session titled, ‘Beyond Boundaries’. Abhayanand’s autobiographical book, ‘Unbounded: My Experiments with Law, Physics, Policing and Super 30,’ demolishes the image of a police officer who could be so firmly entrenched in the values and legal boundaries provided by the Constitution of India and successfully walked the talk. Abhayanand shared numerous instances where he went into the mobs without any personal arms and could establish a strong rapport with the agitated people and come out unscathed with positive results.

He shared the story of the success of the Super 30 initiative to provide free education to rural children to prepare them for admission into IITs, an endeavour that has expanded to 35 centres across the country to empower the youth.

Answering a question about the non-availability of the bureaucracy to the common man for redressal of their grievances, Abhayanand said that as servants of the people we are duty bound to listen to the citizens and respond, which can build a good rapport with people and helps in keeping the law and order situation under control.

Advertisement

“Children are being taught to be the repository of information, to mug up facts, whereas what they need is the ability to have critical thinking that can generate interest in learning and take them to greater heights in their careers,” he said.