Travel firm told to pay Rs 82,000 to Chandigarh resident for failing to get visa for Europe tour

The complainant, Satinder Pal Singh of Chandigarh said that he had booked a tour package named ‘Marvels of Europe’ with the travel firm Cox and Kings on July 12, 2019. Singh had paid Rs 1.28 lakh, inclusive of Rs 3,000 insurance cover for the same and the company had said that if Singh’s visa was not granted, the entire sum excluding the insurance cover’s premium, would be refunded. However, Singh alleged that the firm failed to arrange the visa for him and it was only after repeated requests and personal entreaties that Rs 59,585 was refunded to him. Singh, thus, filed a formal complaint at the forum on September 6, 2019.

A notice regarding the complaint was issued to Cox and Kings, however, the company did not respond to the notice and they were proceeded ex-parte on November 25, 2019.

The forum, after hearing to the arguments, held that as the travel firm had not appeared to contest the complainant’s claim, this act drew an adverse inference against them and their non-appearance showed that they had nothing to say in their defence against the allegations made by the complainant. It is, thus, established that beyond all reasonable doubts, the complaint is genuine and the harassment suffered by the complainant is also writ large. The forum ordered the travel firm, Cox and Kings, to refund Rs 65,145, and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as the cost of litigation.

In another complaint against a travel firm, Bhatia Travel, the forum directed it to pay Rs 20,000 each to four complainants for deficiency in service for a tour to Dubai.

Four city residents, Rampal, Anil Kumar, Mahender Singh and his wife Suman, had said in a complaint that for their visit to Dubai on tourist visa, they contacted Bhatia Travel, which offered a tour package of four nights and five days at Rs 52,000 per person, with all the facilities. The complainants alleged that the travel firm failed to provide due services as agreed upon. On the complainants’ arrival in Dubai, the firm failed to provide a taxi or vehicle for pickup from the airport, despite assurance, and the complainants had to hire a taxi at their own expense to reach the hotel. The firm also failed to provide a stay in the promised hotel.

Mahender and his wife alleged that they had to put in use about 3,500 Dhirams on account of various expenses due to which they suffered a loss of Rs 70,000 in total. The complainants said, they also suffered inconvenience due to lack of facilities which the travel agency had promised and they could not visit a few places due to the scarcity of time for seeking bookings and transfer. The complainants had brought the matter to the notice of Bhatia Travel, but the firm did not take any action, following which, the complainants filed two separate complaints at the forum on March 5, 2019. However, as the Bhatia Travel did not appear to present their argument against the complaint, they were proceeded ex-parte.

The forum, after hearing the arguments, held that since the complainants had not produced the details of the value of Dhiram in Indian currency on the day they spent the amount, it was hard to believe what amount they had exactly spent for the committed services. However, to close the matter, the forum deemed it proper to grant a lump-sum amount of Rs 10,000 to each of the complainants, towards the expenditure incurred and for the harassment suffered due to deficienct services on part of Bhatia Travel. It also ordered the firm to pay Rs 10,000 each to the complainants as the cost of litigation.

