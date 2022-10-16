Travel firm takes tourists for a ride, pays the price; district commission asks it to refund Rs 2.97 lakh

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a travel firm to pay Rs 2.97 lakh to two complainants, whose tour was cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020, but the firm did not refund the money.

V K Meena of Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) alleged in his complaint that he had availed of a tour package from travel firm Yatra.com for three people for five days and four-night stay at Andaman Islands. This included airline tickets, hotel stay, travel arrangements, etc. The total cost of the said tour package was Rs 1,06,700. Meena stated that the travel firm on February 16, 2020, provided the air tickets for departure on March 18, 2020, from Delhi to Port Blair and return tickets for March 22, 2020. But due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and to prevent its spread, IndiGo Airlines cancelled the flights, Meena stated.

Subsequently, the complainant (Meena) received an auto response email on March 16, 2020, from the travel firm acknowledging the outbreak of Covid-19. Consequently, Meena sent an email to Yatra.com on March 20, 2020, with a request to refund the whole amount, but the travel firm did not refund it.

Yatra.com in reply submitted that the air tickets were booked in independent airlines and accommodations were booked in separate hotels, which are third party service providers. It was stated that they are only a facilitator in the booking of the tour package and the services towards the tour package would be provided by the independent third party service providers, which was informed to the complainant. It was stated that due to the Covid pandemic, IndiGo Airlines cancelled the air tickets of the complainant and informed it to the complainant as well. It also submitted that on August 10, 2020, it tried to settle the matter amicably without admitting any liability and offered a demand draft of Rs 1,07,821.36, but the complainant did not accept the amount/offer.

The District commission after hearing the matter said that though the travel firm stated that it had offered a full refund of the amount (Rs 1,07,821.36) through Demand Draft to the complainant, but such an offer was made by it only in October 2020 – that is after filing of the present complaint in August 2020 and issuance of notice thereof. Therefore it clearly proves deficiency in service by the travel firm as well as unfair trade practice on its part which not only caused huge financial loss to the complainant but also harassment and mental agony to the complainant. Thus, the complainant is entitled to seek the refund of the amount along with compensation.