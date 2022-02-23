Travel company asked to pay Rs 42,000 to Panchkula resident for ‘harassment’

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, UT, directed a travel company to pay Rs 42,000 to a Panchkula resident for causing harassment to the complainant during a tour in Switzerland.

Varinder Kumar Jain of alleged that in the first week of February 2019, the branch in-charge of the SOTC Travel company approached him and his friend Dr Ravi Ghai regarding a seven-day trip in Switzerland.

Jain deposited Rs 2,68,916 and undertook the tour from May 16 to 22, 2019. As per him, he was assured a trip from the Golden Pass Line Ride which run through a scenic route from Gstaad to Montreux. However, the ride was not executed properly and he was told to disembark after two stations at Chateau-d’oex and was provided only 18 minutes ride which was otherwise supposed to be 1 hour and 21 minutes long. The travel company did not offer a 3-star hotel but instead, via e-mail, offered a Patong studio apartment and similar budget hotels while demanding additional money for an upgrade.

SOTC Travel Company in reply submitted that the complainant undertook the scheduled tour and paid the total amount of Rs 2,68,916. However, they denied that the complainant was ever assured a Golden Pass Line Ride. They further said that the Patong studio apartment was a basic three-star hotel and the option of an upgrade was at the asking of the complainant which was not compulsory. After hearing the matter, the Commission held that the company do not deny that in Switzerland, Golden Pass Line Ride is a major attraction in terms of scenic beauty. It is common to see that whilst soliciting tour packages, a very rosy picture is painted in front of the prospective customers, which they believe and book a trip. The commission thus directed the travel company to pay a global compensation of Rs 35,000 and Rs 7,000 as costs of litigation. The Commission also allowed a similar complaint filed by Dr Ravi Ghai, with similar relief.