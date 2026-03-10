‘Trauma, emergency services top priority’

With over two decades of experience at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32), Dr Ravneet Kaur has taken charge as the new Director-Principal of the institution. A senior faculty member from the Department of Blood Transfusion, Dr Kaur claims her immediate focus will be on strengthening trauma and emergency services, which are witnessing a sharp rise in patient numbers.

Having been associated with GMCH-32 for around 25 years, Dr Kaur says she has seen GMCH-32 evolve over the years and is familiar with its strengths and areas where there is scope for improvement. According to Dr Kaur, several colleagues and staff members have expressed confidence that her leadership will bring positive changes that will ultimately benefit patients.

“The increasing number of patients is not really in our ambit. But we can certainly work together to ensure better care and facilities with the available resources and staff support,” says Dr Kaur.