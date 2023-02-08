Transporting coal via RSR route illogical, will put extra financial burden on Punjab: AAP

Slamming the Centre for directing the Punjab government for importing coal through rail-ship-rail (RSR) formula rather than direct mode, AAP on Wednesday termed it an illogical decision and said it will put three times more financial burden on the state.

Addressing a press conference here at the party’s headquarter on Wednesday, state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the decision of Ministry of Power to ask Punjab to lift its domestic coal requirement through rail-ship-rail mode, has exposed the BJP-led Centre’s anti-Punjab face once again.

Kang accused the BJP of protecting the interests of Adani group. “Hence it took the decision to transport coal by Dahej/ Mundra port rather than adopting direct transport. This is yet another testament that BJP is a pro-corporate party and has always been working to protect the interest of its corporate friends rather than working for the common man,” he said.

The AAP spokesperson said with persistent sincere efforts of CM Bhagwant Mann, the coal supply was resumed from Pachhwara central coal mine in December last year, after a gap of more than seven years, to provide cheap and irrupted electricity supply to people of Punjab.

But with this latest decision, the state government has to pay at least three-time more cost for transporting coal.

Kang said that the BJP has been baffled with extraordinary working of the Mann government and it has been adopting different tactics to hinder progress of Punjab, however, the AAP government will continue to work dedicatedly for the welfare of Punjab and will expose all the nefarious design of the opposition.