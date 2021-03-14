‘Transporters to pay fine if crop not lifted in 48 hrs’

Facing protests from the farmers, the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana Saturday warned transporters that a fine shall be imposed on them if they do not lift the crops from markets within 48 hours of procurement.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the state government has made all the arrangements at the mandi-level for the procurement of Rabi crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

“The procurement will begin in two phases – wheat and mustard from April 1 and barley, gram and pulses from April 10. If a transporter does not lift the crop from the market in 48 hours, then a fine will be imposed on him,” said Chautala, who also holds the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Chautala also chaired a meeting with senior officers associated with the procurement process of Rabi crops. Principal Secretary to CM V Umashankar, and Additional Chief Secretary PK Das and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Chautala gave directions regarding timely lifting of the crop, smooth conduct of procurement and to ensure that no arthiya or farmer faces any problem. He asserted that farmers should not face any problem in selling their crops at any stage.

“State government will procure every grain of wheat, mustard, barley, pulses and gram at MSP from farmers who have registered their crop on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portalm” he said.

He also directed the officers that the payment should be made to farmers within 48 hours. “The concerned officers should ensure adequate number of gunny bags, sewing machines, etc. in the mandi,” he said, adding that suitable arrangements have been made for lifting the crops from the mandis on time.

He said that so far 7.5 lakh farmers have registered on the portal to sell their crops. Farmers will be informed in advance on which day they can bring their crops to the mandis for procurement.