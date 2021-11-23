scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Transporter challenges cancellation of bus route permit, HC issues notice to Punjab govt, Warring

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
November 23, 2021 7:16:48 am
The petition added the petitioners were not only penalized, action was not taken against similarly placed persons associated with the Indian National Congress. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday issued notice to the Punjab government and state Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring over a petition filed by a transporter who has challenged the cancellation of its bus route permits.

In its petition filed through counsel Rohit Sud and Amandeep Singh Talwar, the petitioner firm, New Deep Bus Service, through partner Hardeep Singh Dhillon has sought the quashing of orders dated November 12, whereby the permits granted to the petitioners were cancelled, alleging it to be “illegally, arbitrarily and with mala fide intent”.

The petitioners have also sought stay on the operation, implementation and execution of the orders and any other coercive measures for recovery of alleged tax during the pendency of the present writ petition. Directions were also sought for unconditional release of impounded buses during the pendency of the petition.

The petitioner has alleged that one of the partners of the petitioner’s firm, Hardeep Singh Dhillon, was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal and was the contesting candidate for the party against Congress candidate, who was now the transport minister.

“In furtherance of his political vendetta, the respondent has utilized the State machinery to scuttle the business of the petitioners by getting the impugned orders passed. The impugned orders have purportedly been passed under Section 103 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which provides no power or jurisdiction to take action for violation of condition of a permit issued under Chapter V of the MV Act,” added the petitioner.

The petition added the petitioners were not only penalized, action was not taken against similarly placed persons associated with the Indian National Congress.

