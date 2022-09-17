Transportation of food grain tender: Corruption case lodged against five contractors

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against five contractors on charges of allotting transportation tenders for grain markets of Jaito and Kotakpura in Faridkot district using fake registration numbers of vehicles. VB officials said officials from Department of Food Supply and Consumer

Affairs and procurement agencies concerned connived with each other in the allotment of tenders. The accused have been identified as Rishu Mittal, Pawan Kumar, Vishu Mittal, Prem Chand and Yogesh Gupta.

A VB spokesperson said during probe, it was found that the above said contractors had provided “fake registration numbers of vehicles in the lists attached to the transportation tenders submitted in 2019-20, which was in clear violation of the rule”.

“During the verification of the facts in the tenders, the district tender committee of the Food and Civil Supplies Department should have rejected the technical bid of the contractors, which was not done. The investigation clearly shows a collusion between officials and the contractors,” the spokesperson said, adding that a case was registered on Thursday with Ferozepur VB Range.

The spokesperson said that it was a prime facie case of embezzlement of food grains. “Registration numbers of many vehicles recorded in the gate passes issued by the procurement agencies during the transportation of food grains belonged to motorcycles and mini buses,” the spokesperson said, adding that “the concerned officers/employees of the department as well as procurement agencies had paid the bills to the contractors on the basis of gate passes without verifying them.