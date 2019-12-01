‘Transplant done, yet hair not dense enough’; Chandigarh beauty clinic penalised

(Representational) (Representational)

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum Friday directed a hair and scalp clinic to pay Rs 1.05 lakh to a city resident who alleged that density of his hair was low after a transplant surgery.

Vikas Kumar said he had underwent hair transplant surgery from Richfeel Health and Beauty centre at Sector 9 for Rs 70,948 in April, 2017.

Kumar said he was assured that there would be no gap between graft after the surgery. However, he found that the density of the hair was low, and brought it to the clinic’s notices.

The doctors demanded Rs 23,000 to fill more grafts in order to increase the hair density and when he resisted shelling out any more money, the clinic kept dilly dallying the matter, he alleged.

Kumar then got served a legal notice upon the clinic, but when it failed to fetch the desired results, he moved a formal complaint at the forum on June 20, 2018.

Following the complaint, a notice was sent to the clinic seeking their version of the case. Nobody appeared on behalf of Doctor Kanika, a consultant of the clinic, thus she was proceeded ex-parte on February 13, 2019.

Richfeel Health and Beauty, in its reply, submitted that the complainant was suffering from baldness to the fullest grade and he was duly informed that in such cases, the hair density would be lower than the natural hair density. The complainant was explained other alternative ways of addressing hair loss. He duly signed the consent form and consultation form and opted for hair transplant procedure to cover the forehead area which was successfully performed, the clinic said.

The forum held that “we fail to understand when as per admission of the Opposite Parties (Richfeel Health & Beauty), the earlier procedure was successful, then what was the necessity to suggest the complainant to go for further transplant to increase the density of hair on his forehead by additionally charging Rs.23,000.”

The forum, thus holding deficiency on the part of the clinic, directed it to refund the amount of Rs 70,948 charged from Kumar along with interest at 9 percent per annum and to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation.

