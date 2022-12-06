scorecardresearch
Trans-Ghaggar residents try to gather more support for legal fight

The trans-Ghaggar sectors, including sectors 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, have more than 40 housing societies where societies' welfare associations work separately from the RWAs of these sectors.

A committee constituted by the administration following the NGT orders has visited the Jhuriwala Dumping Ground recently. (File)

To strengthen their legal battle going on for the last nine years over Jhuriwala dumping ground, residents of trans-Ghaggar sectors are trying to gather more support — financial as well as moral. They have urged Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWA) to bring group housing societies within their purview. They have also opened a bank account for donations and have received around Rs 70,000 in the last two days.

The trans-Ghaggar sectors, including sectors 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, have more than 40 housing societies where societies’ welfare associations work separately from the RWAs of these sectors. Sector 25 has largely independent houses.

B R Mehta, vice-president of Sector 25 RWA, says, “We need more support from all the stakeholders. Residents of group housing societies in trans-Ghaggar sectors participated in the fight against the dumping ground. I will say the administration’s apathy united us. But still, societies’ associations work independently. Proposals are being received to bring these associations within the ambit of RWAs. We will take a call on this. We will have to amend the constitutions of RWAs.”

“In November, NGT had slapped a fine of Rs 10 crore on Panchkula Municipal Corporation and Kalka Municipal Committee for dumping garbage at Jhuriwala. NGT had instructed the administration to find an alternative site for garbage dumping. We learn that the administration will challenge the NGT decision in the apex court. We are ready to take this legal battle forward. We are planning to file a caveat in the apex court against the Panchkula administration. Our fight will go on for a long time. We have a team of dedicated lawyers. But still, we need funds. We have started urging people to donate money because it is a fight for everyone. We have received a good response and around Rs 70,000 in the last two days,” says advocate Nitesh Mittal, one of the convenors of Sangram Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Samiti.

The local residents have made a WhatsApp group for this purpose.

A committee constituted by the administration following the NGT orders has visited the Jhuriwala Dumping Ground recently. The administration is bound to identify an alternative site within three months, as per the NGT orders.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:29:46 am
