‘Traitor’ tag, protests outside house don’t establish threat to life: High Court junks Harbhajan Singh’s plea

Declining to interfere with a Punjab government order withdrawing the the security cover extended to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court held that protests outside his residence and posters branding him a “traitor” after he quit the Aam Aadmi Party did not “establish threat to his life and liberty”.
A bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya also observed that that it cannot be said that the petitioner’s security cover was “withdrawn abruptly” due to his leaving the party.
“The decision to withdraw (the security cover) had been taken by the Review Committee much earlier, which is not denied. The protests outside his residence or his being branded a traitor, would not establish threat to his life and liberty ipso facto. The protest was not violent either,” Justice Dahiya observed.
The bench further noted that the Rajya Sabha MP has already been provided ‘Y+’ category security through CRPF by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It also observed that the Punjab government has undertaken to take care of his security through local area deployment whenever he is in the State.”In view thereof, no further direction needs to be issued and the petition stands disposed of,” the bench ordered.
The bench was hearing a petition filed by the cricketer-turned politician challenging the withdrawal of his security cover through a Punjab government order dated April 25, 2026. In his petition, he alleged that the withdrawal was arbitrary and carried out without any fresh threat assessment or prior notice. He had further claimed that the security cover granted to him in May 2022 was withdrawn shortly after he announced his exit from the AAP, alleging political vendetta behind the move.
Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Harpreet S Multani submitted that Harbhajan Singh had been provided security cover comprising around 25 Punjab Police personnel while he was a member of the AAP.
It was contended that after political differences, he left the party on April 24, 2026, and “the next day the security cover was withdrawn…leaving him vulnerable.” The counsel further argued that there were protests outside his residence in Jalandhar and posters branding him a “gaddar/traitor” were pasted outside his house, showing that “the threat persisted” and that “there was no justification to withdraw the cover overnight.”
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Opposing the plea, the Punjab government submitted that the withdrawal followed a threat assessment conducted by the Security Review Committee on March 3, 2026, much before Harbhajan Singh quit the ruling party.
Referring to the affidavit filed by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Security), the Punjab government submitted that “review of threat perception of all protectees…was conducted on 03.03.2026… and no specific threat was reported by any of participating wings regarding the petitioner.” It further stated that the petitioner’s engagements within Punjab were “very limited” and that he “predominantly stays outside State of Punjab”.
Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, was directed to provide security through local deployment while the existing security personnel were withdrawn. The affidavit also stated that, under the applicable security protocol, security deployment beyond Punjab’s territorial jurisdiction can ordinarily be granted only for 72 hours.
The State further submitted that Harbhajan Singh had already been provided “highly specialised ‘Y+’ category security cover through the CRPF vide Ministry of Home Affairs order dated 04.05.2026” and that whenever he visits Punjab, “his security concerns will be taken care of, depending upon the threat assessment, by local area deployment as may be required.”
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After hearing the arguments, the bench concluded that decision to withdraw the security cover had been taken much before his exit from the AAP and hence cannot be termed as abrupt or retaliatory measure. Holding that no further direction was warranted, the bench disposed of the petition.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More