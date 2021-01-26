Training Partner earned Rs 30.88 lakh through PMKVY in 2019-20: RTI

Chandigarh Police had spent Rs 83.09 lakh on the infrastructure of three training centers in three police buildings including PP 24, PS 34 and PS 26.

IACT EDUCATION Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based organization which was allotted two training centers under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, earned Rs 30.88 lakh for enrolling, training and certifying the vulnerable children in 2019-20, revealed an RTI query.

Chandigarh Police had spent Rs 83.09 lakh on the infrastructure of three training centers in three police buildings including PP 24, PS 34 and PS 26.

The National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) did not provide information about how much money was given to Chandigarh Police.

The RTI reply shows that Rs 2.41 lakh was recovered from the training partners (TP), IACT Education Pvt Ltd, at different occasions when it was found that the TP was not able to achieve the targets. The money was released between May, 2019 and February, 2020.

IACT Education Pvt Ltd along with Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd were selected as the Training Partner for imparting skills to vulnerable children, who were identified by the Chandigarh Police under PMKVY. Rs 30.88 lakh was released to IACT Education Pvt Ltd by NSDC.

The RTI reply shows, “Rs 30,88,725 were transferred to IACT Education Pvt Ltd multiple times in different installments. Rs 2.41 lakh was also recovered in different installments.” IACT Education Pvt Ltd was allotted two training centers at PS 34 and P9 24.

As many as 189 children were enrolled under the healthcare sector for General Duty Assistant in the training center at PS 34, and merely 69 children were trained out of which 55 were certified. As many as 206 children were enrolled under beauty and wellness at PP 24, and merely 89 were trained out of which 50 were certified.

“We reviewed the performance of training partners time to time. Money is released to them on the basis of performance in a phased manner. The reversible amount also adjusts automatically as per the set targets. We have no figure on how much money was given to Chandigarh Police for providing infrastructure to its two training partners,” said a senior officer with NSDC.