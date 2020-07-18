Panchkula: Trainee tests positive, training activities stopped at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex

Athletes seen practising at the Sports Complex earlier in the month. Jaipal Singh Athletes seen practising at the Sports Complex earlier in the month. Jaipal Singh

More than 45 days after the training activities resumed at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, training and practice by the players at the sports complex were stopped on Friday after one of the trainees tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The trainee, who is posted with the Panchkula district health department and is a para-taekwondo player, had come to the training hall last on July 9.

After his report came positive earlier this week, the Haryana sports department stopped all the activities at the sports complex and closed the training halls.

“Yes, we have closed the Tau Devi Lal Sports complex since one of the taekwondo trainees tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. The trainee had attended the training session last week and when his report came positive, we decided to close the training halls and stop the training activities. For the last 40-50 days, we have been following the SOPs for training and the players too have been made aware. Unfortunately, one of the trainees has tested positive. Training will resume after the process of sanitisation and other requirements,” said S S Phulia, director, Haryana sports and youth affairs department.

Earlier in May, the Haryana sports and youth affairs department had issued 14-point guidelines for resumption of training activities at more than 80 stadiums and sports complexes in the 22 districts of the state. With guidelines like bringing of own equipment, mandatory screening of players, batches strength from eight-10 players and one group at one time of training, the training at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex had started in the first week of June. The sports complex offers training in disciplines like athletics, badminton, judo, basketball, taekwondo and other sports. After the trainee’s report came positive earlier this week, the taekwondo coach submitted the report with the District Sports Officer on Thursday and the department closed the sports complex on Friday. “We have told all the sports coaches to submit us weekly report apart from updating us about any report of a trainee or coach testing positive. After the coach submitted the report, we closed the sports complex today. We have written to the district administration about sanitising the complex and other formalities. We have also been holding regular sessions with players to get them updated every week,” said N Satyan, district sports officer, Panchkula.

While none of the other trainees was tested, taekwondo and boxing coaches were tested earlier this week and their reports had come negative.

“One of our trainees, who works with Panchkula health department, had come in contact with an earlier positive case. He had come for training on July 9 last and he had given his sample after that. Once his test report came positive, he informed us and I updated the other officials. We have been training players under the SOP and its guidelines and have been maintaining social distancing,” said 29-year-old taekwondo coach Harjinder Singh.

More than 150 trainees have been training at the complex. Athletics coach Naseem Ahmed, who has trained 2018 Asian Games and CWG champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, believes that players need to be more aware.

“Training is essential for the international as well national level athletes and all of them understand that we need to treat this pandemic as a serious matter. Sports department officials and coaches are making players aware of precautions (they need to take every day). Most of the players don’t stay in hostel with no such facility here and can come in contact with an infected person outside the complex,” Ahmed said.

