Traffic, waste management paramount, says new Mohali DC

The new Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, who took charge on Monday, said that she will work on the traffic problem by coordinating with other departments and also take steps towards waste management. The DC said that her priority would be to improve infrastructure and enhance connectivity through air, rail and road. She also said that ease of doing business is critical to inviting new investments into the state and the district. Jain said she will emphasise on improvement in education and health infrastructure and make public service delivery seamless.

She pledged to work towards extending the benefits of government programmes to everyone and work with various departments to ensure corruption-free governance.

She added that coordination with the traffic police, GMADA, NHAI and municipal bodies is critical for the preparation of an integrated traffic plan for the district.

“For better waste management, compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, will be ensured through the municipal bodies of the district and panchayats,” she said.