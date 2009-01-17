Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Traffic police,RLA crack down on habitual offenders

To set an example for habitual traffic norms violators,the Registration and Licensing authority (RLA) has revoked the driving licences of three residents for a period of six months on the recommendations of the Chandigarh traffic police.

Written by Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: January 17, 2009 12:42:23 am
The offenders were identified as Mahesh Gupta,Ankit Gupta and Vishal Sharma,residents of Sector 30,Sector 27 and Sector 46 respectively. All the three have been issued challans at least six times since 2003 for various offences including overtaking,using the mobile phone while driving,jumping the red light,illegible number plate,driving without the seatbelt,violation of mandatory signs,driving without helmet and proper rear guard and wrong lane driving.

The Chandigarh traffic police also requested citizens to provide the details of individuals known to be habitual traffic offenders on the helpline 1073. The police would verify the given information against available records of habitual traffic offenders and recommend their cases for disqualification or revocation of driving licences under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act,1988.

Till date,the traffic police department has recommended 256 cases to the RLA for suspension of driving licence, SP (Traffic) H S Doon said.

