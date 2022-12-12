Traffic police resume drink-driving challans after more than two years, 34 penalised

AFTER A gap of two and half years, Chandigarh traffic Police has resumed issuing drink-driving challans while using alcohol-sensor breathalysers at nakas in Chandigarh. At least 34 people were caught and challaned for drink-driving in the last 48 hours – 13 motorists challaned on Friday night and 21 motorists challaned Saturday night.

Traffic police had not issued a single drink-driving challan between 2020 and December 2022. If a person was caught for drink-driving, they were challaned by the general police. The challaned vehicles were also impounded.

Drink-driving challans have the provision of the licence being suspended for three months and a fine of Rs 10,000. The fine can be increased by the area magistrate. The driver of the vehicle will have to appear before the are magistrate.

The practice of issuing drink-driving challans at specific nakas was stopped due to the pandemic in July 2020. The then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had issued instructions keeping in view how the virus may spread through alcohol-sensors.

A traffic police officer said, “Instead of using plastic pipes, which could be used multiple times, disposal card (paper) pipes are being used with the breathalyser for checking the presence of alcohol in the body. The UT traffic police has around 55 alcohol-sensor breathalysers. We will intensify the challan drive keeping in view the upcoming New Year’s Eve. Since, the restriction during the pandemic had started, anti-drink-driving nakas were withdrawn, but keeping in view the increasing number of fatal accidents, especially during night, the traffic police has resumed this.”

Punjab Home Department on Tuesday had shot off a letter to the office of Director General of Police to carry out a drive to check drink driving through breath analysers outside marriage palaces in the “ongoing marriages season”. In a letter to the DGP office, Punjab Home department Principal Secretary noted that due to fog, there was an increased danger of accidents in the wake of marriages season.

Punjab Home Secretary Anurag Verma, when contacted, said, “The purpose is to save valuable lives. I appeal to general public that only that person should occupy the driving seat who is not drunk. This will help keep not only your friends /family members safe but is also necessary for safety of other road users.” Earlier in July, the Punjab government had issued an order wherein people caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Punjab were to deliver a lecture to school students and perform community service at a hospital or donate blood besides paying a fine.

The new notification issued by the state transport department said, “The traffic rules offender will have to undertake a refresher course by the transport authority and thereafter teach at least 20 students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for at least two hours in a nearby school.”

The Mohali traffic police had challaned 14 persons found driving under the influence of liquor on Wednesday night and impounded eight vehicles during special nakas. A Mohali police official had said since liquor in Chandigarh is cheaper, many people return to Mohali after an evening spent drinking.