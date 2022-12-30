Traffic police announce restricted vehicle zone on New Year Eve

The inner market roads of sectors 7, 8, 9, 10 along with inner roads of Sector 17, road in front of Museum & Art Gallery in Sector 10 and the road between Aroma light point, Sector 22 and small roundabout in Sector 22 dispensary will be ‘restricted vehicle zone’ on the New Year Eve between 10 pm and 2 am on January 1.

The traffic police has advised the local residents in these localities and nearby areas to carry their valid identity card to pass these restricted areas.

Traffic will be regulated in a one-way system around Elante Mall, Industrial Area Phase 1. As per the traffic police advisory, the public should park their vehicles in designated parking lots and not on footpaths/cycle tracks and main roads.

Those drinking liquor at public places, creating noise pollution through exhaust of vehicles and indulging in hooliganism will be dealt with strictly. Special drunken driving nakas will be set up at various places and surprise checks will be conducted for driving under influence of alcohol.

The UT traffic police will conduct a special drive against traffic violations in the city on the eve of New Year and strict legal action will be taken against the violators and their driving licences may be suspended.