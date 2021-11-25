Traffic police install convex mirrors at 107 blind spots

AT LEAST 107 convex mirrors (curved mirrors) were installed throughout Chandigarh in an effort to reduce the increasing number of road accidents that have happened over the last six months. These were installed at the blind spots in the residential areas, commercial areas, ISBT 43, ISBT 17, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, Sector 17 market, Industrial Area, bus stops, small intersections, etc. A blind spot is a location, where a person is not able to see the vehicles coming from their sides. Sharp curves and entry/exit points connected with main roads, etc., fall in this category.

These blind spots were identified through the feedback of common people, residential and market welfare associations and through the compiled data of road accidents. The mirrors were installed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme involving private entities and the UT traffic police. “Most of the identified spots out of 107 are vulnerable to non-fatal road accidents. These were the spots, where motorists although remained slow but did not see the vehicles coming from the opposite directions. A number of road accidents were going unreported when people did not want to pursue the matter. We compiled a detailed list of all these spots and decided to install convex mirrors,” DSP (Road Accident Analysis Wing) Jaswinder Singh said.

Sources said, “At the time of installation of these mirrors, the safety of these objects were kept in mind. In this point of view, blind spots were selected in the presence of people. At the same time, general police personnel of PCR wing, area police stations were instructed to keep a specific vigil on these mirrors. So far, no incident of damage to any mirror was recorded.” A member of the Road Accident Analysis Wing maintained that earlier, a total of 90 blind spots were identified but later these spots were extended to 107.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR NH 5

A traffic advisory was issued in view of construction of vehicular underpass, carried out by the PWD department, Mohali, on NH 5 near Zirakpur barrier, on outgoing road from Chandigarh to Zirakpur side Thursday. Traffic is being diverted from Hallo Majra light point towards Industrial Area Phase II, Panchkula and Baltana/Dhakoli Zirakpur.

Presently the service road adjoining the NH 5 on Zirakpur side is open for movement of two wheeler/light motor vehicles. Medium and heavy vehicles cannot ply on the service road adjoining NH 5 near Zirakpur barrier.

Traffic police said that heavy/medium goods vehicles, intercity and state bus services are advised to use the road from Sector 29 roundabout (Purav Marg) to Transport light point (Madhya Marg) road, to Housing Board light point, to Dhillon barrier road. Commuters can also use Sector 29 roundabout to Faidan barrier (Sector 47/48) light point (Purav Marg/Vikas Marg T point intersection light point), and the road leading to PH11 Mohali to International Airport road.

Two wheeler/light motor vehicle drivers can use the service lane from Airport light point (Dakshin Marg) towards Zirakpur barrier, but they are advised to keep patience and drive cautiously on this stretch. Commuters are advised to keep checking the UT Traffic Police social media pages and Google Maps for realtime updates.