Traffic piles up at P’kula border, so does confusion

To avoid the queues, people are trying to enter through MDC Panchkula. Panchkula DCP Mohit Handa said they are following the orders of the District Magistrate. (Express File) To avoid the queues, people are trying to enter through MDC Panchkula. Panchkula DCP Mohit Handa said they are following the orders of the District Magistrate. (Express File)

Serpentine queues of vehicles were yet again witnessed at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border on Tuesday. Although those who returned from Chandigarh to Panchkula were being allowed entry after thermal scanning, yet confusion prevailed.

In the evening as traffic piled up at the housing board light point, Panchkula officials at borders were asked to allow vehicles bearing Panchkula and Chandigarh registration number and those with residence proof or official ID cards pertaining to UT.

A Panchkula resident who works in a government office in UT said that he was allowed to leave Panchkula in the morning but it took him 45 minutes to return through the housing board point. “From the border near FR light point, there is no checking at all so most of the Panchkula people enter Manimajra from there to avoid rush. But while coming back, if one has to use the housing board, the border is sealed and thermal scanning is being done. It takes about 45 minutes to one hour to cross that route,” he said, requesting anonymity.

To avoid the queues, people are trying to enter through MDC Panchkula. Panchkula DCP Mohit Handa said they are following the orders of the District Magistrate. “We are following the DM’s orders and allowing all government officials, officials of High Court, health officials and those on essential service providers’ list on the production of official ID,” Handa said.

The orders passed by the DM say those who work outside Panchkula must live outside and the outsiders who work in the district must shift here. Daily movement is not allowed. The order has left major companies, industrialists and vendors in a fix as they are returned from the borders. Associations have blamed the administration for “adding to their problems” by imposing such a ban on movement among Tricity.

Even passes by the Panchkula district are being given out sparingly. The administration has even housed its staffers in Panchkula’s rest houses itself. Meanwhile, people entering Panchkula are being screened and a register is maintained. People are also asked to download Aarogya setu app.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said he is coordinating with authorities of neighbouring cities to ensure smooth commute.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.