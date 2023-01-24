scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Traffic diverted for R-Day rehearsal in Chandigarh, rain plays spoiler

The Sector 17 parade ground was chock-full of people, mainly schoolchildren and policemen when the skies opened up. The people who had gathered to watch the parade scrambled for cover.

The people who had gathered to watch the parade scrambled for cover. (Screenshot)

Rain played a spoiler as the Chandigarh police and schoolchildren prepared for a full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade at Sector 17 on Tuesday morning.

The Sector 17 parade ground was chock-full of people, mainly schoolchildren and policemen when the skies opened up. The people who had gathered to watch the parade scrambled for cover.

Traffic diversions

The UT police has diverted traffic at several points in the city to facilitate the parade.

Certain roads, including Punjab Raj Bhawan to Sector 4/5/8/9 and Sector 3/4/9/10 and the road from Sector 16/17 light point straight to the Parade Ground Sector 17 will be blocked for commuters from 9.30am to 10.15am today due to the rehearsal for Republic Day at the Parade Ground Sector 17.

According to the advisory, the road from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sector 5-6/7-8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk), straight to 4/5-8/9 Chowk straight to Sector 3/4-9/10 Chowk (New Barricade Chowk) will also remain closed for commuters.

The other stretch that has been closed for commuters during this time is from War Memorial, Bouganvilla Garden, Sector 3 towards Old Barricade Chowk, and then towards Matka Chowk, straight to Sector 16/17 light Point on Jan Marg. The road from the Lyons Light Point, right towards Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh will also be out of bound between 9.30am and 10.15am.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict

Road users are, therefore, advised to make use of alternative routes during the timings given above.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 08:59 IST
Next Story

Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI: Four points to keep in mind

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close