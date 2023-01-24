Traffic diverted for R-Day rehearsal in Chandigarh, rain plays spoiler

Rain played a spoiler as the Chandigarh police and schoolchildren prepared for a full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade at Sector 17 on Tuesday morning.

The Sector 17 parade ground was chock-full of people, mainly schoolchildren and policemen when the skies opened up. The people who had gathered to watch the parade scrambled for cover.

Traffic diversions

The UT police has diverted traffic at several points in the city to facilitate the parade.

Certain roads, including Punjab Raj Bhawan to Sector 4/5/8/9 and Sector 3/4/9/10 and the road from Sector 16/17 light point straight to the Parade Ground Sector 17 will be blocked for commuters from 9.30am to 10.15am today due to the rehearsal for Republic Day at the Parade Ground Sector 17.

According to the advisory, the road from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sector 5-6/7-8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk), straight to 4/5-8/9 Chowk straight to Sector 3/4-9/10 Chowk (New Barricade Chowk) will also remain closed for commuters.

The other stretch that has been closed for commuters during this time is from War Memorial, Bouganvilla Garden, Sector 3 towards Old Barricade Chowk, and then towards Matka Chowk, straight to Sector 16/17 light Point on Jan Marg. The road from the Lyons Light Point, right towards Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh will also be out of bound between 9.30am and 10.15am.

Road users are, therefore, advised to make use of alternative routes during the timings given above.