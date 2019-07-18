Chandigarh: Traffic cops turn up to fix potholes

UT traffic policemen on Tuesday filled up craters on some of the city roads.

A big pothole almost in the middle of the road at Faidan village was filled up with mud and levelled by some of the traffic policemen. They filled up a number of potholes at a road near Mauli Jagran. Later, the administration swung into action and repaired the potholes with the help of road-roller.

The slip roads, V3, V4, V5, V6 roads and other stretches that fall under the MC, have not received any remedial treatment yet.

Vinod Rana, general secretary of the LIG Residents Welfare Association in Sector 40 C, said that the roads in their area are in very bad shape.

“Our RWA has contributed money to get the pothole filled with concrete debris. But we have no experience in this task. At best, we can do a makeshift arrangement. But how many times do we get it done?” Rana asked.

Officials in the MC engineering wing said that they do not have bitumen to carry out the patchwork. Sources said that MC Commissioner K K Yadav had directed them to purchase it as soon as possible from the Government E-marketplace (GEM).