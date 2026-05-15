Traffic chaos likely as farmers march to Punjab Governor House today

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Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Punjab) will march towards the Punjab Lok Bhawan (formerly Raj Bhawan) in Chandigarh on Friday to protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to “snatch Punjab’s river waters and infringe upon the state’s rights”.
The protest centres around issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), river waters and recent legislations concerning water management. The organisation said multiple farmer unions from across Punjab are expected to participate.
Farmers have been asked to assemble near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park at YPS Chowk before marching towards the Governor’s House.
In a joint statement, farmer leaders said the agitation was not merely about agriculture but also about “Punjab’s constitutional and federal rights”. The protest comes amid growing discontent among Punjab-based farm bodies over the Centre’s handling of river water distribution and amendments related to BBMB rules.
The farmers alleged that the Centre was trying to end Punjab’s permanent membership in the BBMB through amendments to the board’s rules and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notification issued in this regard. The leaders also reiterated their long-standing demand that inter-state river water disputes should be settled on the “riparian principle”, under which states through which rivers flow get the primary right over their waters.
The protesting unions further demanded the repeal of Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, alleging that these provisions had effectively transferred Punjab’s control over its river waters to the Centre following the reorganisation of the state.
The farm bodies also targeted recent central legislations, including the Dam Safety Act and the Water Amendment Act, 2024, claiming that these laws undermine the powers of states over their own water resources.
According to the unions, the Centre was “systematically attempting to centralise control” over Punjab’s water infrastructure and distribution mechanisms.
The farmers also raised objections to what they termed “unconstitutional and discriminatory” water-sharing agreements and tribunal awards concerning Punjab. In addition, they opposed the Centre’s proposed free trade agreement with the United States, describing it as “anti-agriculture” and detrimental to farmers’ interests.
Among those leading the protest are Gurmeet Singh Mahima, state public secretary of Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab; Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal); and Buta Singh Burj Gill, president of Bhartiya Kisan Ekta (Dakounda).
The leaders said Punjab’s farmers would not tolerate any “bullying” over the state’s waters and agriculture and warned that the agitation against the Centre’s policies would be intensified in the coming days.
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