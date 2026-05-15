Traffic chaos likely as farmers march to Punjab Governor House today

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Punjab) will march towards the Punjab Lok Bhawan (formerly Raj Bhawan) in Chandigarh on Friday to protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to “snatch Punjab’s river waters and infringe upon the state’s rights”.

The protest centres around issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), river waters and recent legislations concerning water management. The organisation said multiple farmer unions from across Punjab are expected to participate.

Farmers have been asked to assemble near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park at YPS Chowk before marching towards the Governor’s House.

In a joint statement, farmer leaders said the agitation was not merely about agriculture but also about “Punjab’s constitutional and federal rights”. The protest comes amid growing discontent among Punjab-based farm bodies over the Centre’s handling of river water distribution and amendments related to BBMB rules.