Traffic advisory issued for IPL matches at Mullanpur stadium

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The Mohali administration has issued a detailed traffic advisory to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles and provided a clear route map guide to avoid congestion in view of the upcoming IPL matches at Mullanpur Stadium. A total of four IPL matches are scheduled to be held at the venue on March 31, April 11, 19 and 28.
Drivers who are approaching via Dakshin Marg should take a left turn from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh barrier towards the Baddi-Kurali road. Near the Omaxe ship building, the advisory says to take another left onto the PR-7 (Airport Road) and then proceed by taking a left turn towards the Stadium Road.
Alternatively, from the same barrier, commuters can continue straight on the Baddi-Kurali road and take a left near Eco City 1 Township, reaching Stadium Road via PR-6 road.
The commuters coming from the Airport Road side should travel via Baddi/Kurali road, continue straight on PR-7 and take a right turn towards Stadium Road. Similarly, those approaching from the Kurali side should also take a right turn onto Stadium Road.
The advisory’s third suggestion is the route from the PGI Madhya Marg side. The commuters can proceed towards the Baddi-Kurali road, take a left onto PR-7 and then turn left towards Stadium Road.
Additionally, as an alternative route, commuters can turn left from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh barrier towards Kurali, take a left near Eco City 1 Township to reach Stadium Road via PR-6 road.
The administration has urged the public to follow the advisory strictly to avoid traffic congestion on match days.
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