Traffic advisory issued for IPL matches at Mullanpur stadium

The Mohali administration has issued a detailed traffic advisory for the upcoming IPL matches at Mullanpur Stadium on March 31, April 11, 19, and 28. (File/Representational)

The Mohali administration has issued a detailed traffic advisory to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles and provided a clear route map guide to avoid congestion in view of the upcoming IPL matches at Mullanpur Stadium. A total of four IPL matches are scheduled to be held at the venue on March 31, April 11, 19 and 28.

Drivers who are approaching via Dakshin Marg should take a left turn from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh barrier towards the Baddi-Kurali road. Near the Omaxe ship building, the advisory says to take another left onto the PR-7 (Airport Road) and then proceed by taking a left turn towards the Stadium Road.