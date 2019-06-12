Traders vow to make 4 Chandigarh markets free of child labour

Traders have volunteered to make four markets of the city free of child labour. This was stated at the round table conference of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) ahead of World Day against Child Labour at UT Guest House, Sector 6, Chandigarh.

Anil Vohra, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, told Chandigarh Newsline that they will be making markets of sectors 34, 36, 21 and 24 free of child labour. There are around 600 shops in these sectors.

Vohra stated that here even if a trader sees children begging on the streets at the market, a complaint to the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights will be made immediately. “We will be holding awareness sessions for these traders. And all these markets will be made free of child labour within this month,” Vohra said.

The CBM president said traders would explore the possibility of adopting the children and sponsoring their schooling or providing them food if they saw a child begging. “The main agenda is to channelise their energies in different directions,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav was the chief guest at the function.

Harjinder Kaur, chairperson, CCPCR, stressed the need to make the stakeholders accountable to get the result in a time-bound manner and the commission will take up the issue with the Chandigarh administration at all levels.

Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Chandigarh, suggested that one unit comprising officials from all the related departments be set up for prompt action if required. He said that a special vehicle should be arranged with a team for child rescue.

Kamaljit Singh Panchi, president, Chandigarh Traders Association (CTA), Chandigarh, highlighted the existence of domestic child labour which is more tough to handle than child labour at markets.

Mahavir Singh, member secretary, State Legal Services Authority, sensitised the participants to various provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016. He stressed the moral responsibility of civil society and the legal responsibilities of government agencies in this regard and their convergence. He pushed for having one nodal officer to be designated from each department concerned for effective implementation of the provisions of the Act.

Hardeep Singh, Senior Deputy Mayor, Municipal Corporation, said the beggar families should be told about family planning. He highlighted the need for working together in a mission mode and wanted periodic monitoring.