scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Traders, realtors observe ‘black day’ in Chandigarh against curbs on property deals

The protest was organised by property owners in the parking lot in front of Neelam Cinema in Sector 17 following a call by the Chandigarh Property Shareholders Welfare Association.

Raising slogans, various property owners said they felt “cheated after the Chandigarh administration issued the SOP following apex court's orders on apartmentalisation." (file)

Traders and realtors in Chandigarh observed a ‘black day’ on Sunday against the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the administration in connection with property deals following a Supreme Court order on apartmentalisation.

The protest was organised by property owners in the parking lot in front of Neelam Cinema in Sector 17 following a call by the Chandigarh Property Shareholders Welfare Association. The agitating property dealers and traders said they were giving “an ultimatum to the administration” over the issue.

“If the Chandigarh administration does not revise the SOP in a week, we will sit on a hunger strike,” Jitendra Singh, former national hockey player and the general secretary of the association. Almost all traders’ organisations as well as those of builders participated in the protest. They were joined by BJP leader Devinder Babla and Congress unit chief H S Lucky.

Raising slogans, various property owners said they felt “cheated after the Chandigarh administration issued the SOP following apex court’s orders on apartmentalisation.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...

What does the Chandigarh administration’s order say?

On February 9, a month after the apex court judgment banning apartmentalisation in the heritage sectors (Sectors 1-30) of Chandigarh, the administration announced that “mutations will be carried out for all deeds (i.e. sale deed/transfer deed/gift deed, etc) that have been registered upto the date of judgment that is January 10, 2023.”

Detailed orders were published by the Chandigarh administration regarding residential buildings to clarify doubts. “Building Plans/Revised Building Plans of only those residential buildings, where all the co-owners belong to the same family (i.e. no co-owner should be stranger/outside family), will be considered as per Rules. All kinds of transfer of property within family through Sale Deed/Transfer Deed/Gift Deed/WILL/Intestate Death, etc will be allowed irrespective of the share held,” the order had stated.

More from Chandigarh

It was also specified that “WILLs bequeathing shares only within family members will be considered and transfer in which 100% property is being purchased by either a single person or multiple persons belonging to the same family, will be allowed irrespective of the fact whether present owners are members of the same family or strangers/outside family.”

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 16:31 IST
Next Story

From Kriti Sanon to Masaba Gupta: Fashion hits and misses (February 6-12)

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close